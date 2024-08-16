Get a look at Cyrax in new Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay trailer

HQ

We're nearly a year from the release of Mortal Kombat 1, and to celebrate the game's first anniversary, a big new DLC is coming our way, adding new characters to the fighting game. The first character we've got a proper look at is Cyrax.

In the new timeline, Cyrax is a woman, and she hasn't given up her body and soul to become a Cyber Lin-Kuei, instead getting her powers from a cyber suit that she wears. Still, she has the net and bombs Cyrax players are used to.

As well as gameplay in the trailer below, we see plenty of story cinematics, too, including the reveal of Sektor, who will be the antithesis of Cyrax as in the past games. Finally, we get a gory fatality to finish things off, including a look at Cyrax's Animality.