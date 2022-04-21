Cookies

logo hd live | Space Punks
      Tetris 99

      Get a Kirby and the Forgotten Land theme for Tetris 99

      Check it out this weekend.

      HQ

      Nintendo has announced another round of Maximus Cup (the 29th to be more precise) for Tetris 99, and this time you have the chance to win a Kirby and the Forgotten Land theme. All you need to do to get it for free is play Tetris 99 between Friday - Monday, April 22-25, and get 100 Event Points.

      As usual the theme offers new art, music from the Kirby game and Kirby inspired Tetrimino designs, so this is well worth fighting for. Tetris 99 is a free download for all subscribers of Nintendo Switch Online, and a trailer for this new theme can be found below.

      HQ
      Tetris 99

