Get a guided tour of Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island

Most of you probably know Sea of Thieves as Rare's pirate simulator in which you are looking for treasures and mischief while also being terrorized by other players looking to steal your loot or just think your ship for fun. Or perhaps you are the terrorizing player, in which case we hope Kraken or Megalodon will get you!

But Sea of Thieves is also other things and has been fleshed out with plenty of story content and even a campaign based on Pirates of the Caribbean, which pretty much completely changes the foundations of the game. And this is exactly what we can expect tomorrow (July 20) when The Legend of Monkey Island launches for Sea of Thieves.

This is heavily inspired by the classic point/click adventures within the premise of Sea of Thieves and lets you visit the mythic Mêlée Island, with every nook and cranny we've learned to love thanks to the Monkey Island adventures. And it seems like Rare really has done their homework. In a new trailer we are guided around the Island and if you know Monkey Island, there is so much fanservice to enjoy (yes, there is a rubber chicken with a pulley in the middle).

In an interview over at Xbox Wire with creative director Mike Chapman, he also reveals we can look forward to Insult Sword Fighting, while adding:

"What really excites me is that - once you activate the Tales, and once you sail through the Tunnels of the Damned - you're straight on Mêléeisland. I can't wait to see our community use the church to stage their mock weddings, or just spend time together, sitting down on the seats in the Scumm bar drinking grog. I think it's going to be fun for players to just go back to and, because they are these freeform locations, just spend time there with their friends - even if you're not immediately pushing the Tale forward. I think there's real opportunity there with the way that Sea of Thieves is played."

The Legend of Monkey Island is a free update, so as long as you have Sea of Thieves (or Game Pass), you'll be able to enjoy the adventures. We will off course deliver a review.