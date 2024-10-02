Get a glimpse into the life of one the movie world's greatest talents in Disney+'s John Williams documentary

There are few names in the movie industry that are as well-known and influential as that of John Williams. The legendary composer and orchestrator has produced soundtracks and scores for some of the most incredible and timeless films, including Jurassic Park, Star Wars, Superman, Indiana Jones, Harry Potter, Saving Private Ryan, Home Alone, Jaws, Ferris Beuller's Day Off, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, and countless others.

While Williams was recently credited and regarded as a Disney Legend, the composer is soon set to be the subject of a documentary that delves into his storied and amazing career. It's known as Music by John Williams and it'll be coming to Disney+ as soon as November 1, 2024.

It's set to look into "the man behind the music that changed our lives", and that's ever-apparent in the documentary's trailer, which you can see below.