Get a glimpse into the birth of Madden NFL video games in this coming documentary

Whether or not you're a fan of American football and the NFL, you're probably well aware of EA Sports long-running Madden NFL games. They've survived the test of time and been delivered on an annual basis for the past 36 years, and with that much history behind them, you might be wondering how it all started.

That's precisely what Prime Video will be showing to its subscribers later this November when the documentary series It's in the Game: Madden NFL arrives. It'll debut on the streamer on November 26, and as for its full synopsis, we're told:

"It's one of the biggest video games of all time, a groundbreaking brand that became a worldwide phenomenon, spanning generations—but it almost never happened... Now, 36 years after the first game's release, EA SPORTS gives viewers unprecedented access to the makers of game that changed the game, and our culture too."

You can see the trailer for the documentary below to judge whether you need to add it to your watchlist or not.