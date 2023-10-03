Get a glimpse at SteelSeries' Alias and Alias Pro microphones

HQ

SteelSeries has just lifted the curtain on its brand-new set of gaming microphones, with these known as the Alias and the Alias Pro. While we've also shared our thoughts about these devices in our full review, we've also got our hands on them to create an episode of Quick Look dedicated to them.

In the video, our very own Magnus shares a ton of thoughts and opinions about both devices, and why they are so unique. So, if you're in the market for a new microphone, don't miss the latest episode of Quick Look to see if the Alias and Alias Pro are the mics for you.