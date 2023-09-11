Get a Gears of War T-shirt and contribute to the struggle against suicide and depression

HQ

Last year, The Coalition announced that 1% of all Gears of War net income, both from games and merchandise, would be donated to organisations working with suicide prevention in a program called Never Fight Alone. This was never meant as a one-off, as they said from the start that was a "multi-year commitment", and for things branded Never Fight Alone, all of the net revenue would go to the cause.

Now they return to this campaign just like last year with a T-shirt where 100% of net revenue goes straight "to organizations working to prevent suicide and combat loneliness". They call it Gears of War "Never Fight Alone" Year 2 T-shirt (designed by Matt Ryan Tobin).

If you would like to spoil yourself this fall and at the same time do a good deed, head over to the Xbox Gear Shop to get the T-shirt, which is priced £24.95 / €28.95, check out the image below to see what it looks like.