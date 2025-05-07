Get a free weapon skin for Borderlands 4

HQ

It was recently confirmed that Borderlands 4 will be released for PC, PlayStation 5, Switch 2 and Xbox Series S/X on September 12th, and Gearbox Software has lifted the lid on new information about the adventure. For example, we've learned more about the game in general, met the new characters and much more.

But... the big star of the Borderlands series is of course the weapons. And right now, you can get your hands on the exclusive Hazard Pay Weapon Skin for Borderlands 4 to be ready for the premiere. All you have to do is visit the official website and "Subscribe to receive newsletters and digital marketing with a SHiFT Account".

This is completely free and there is no requirement that you have to continue subscribing to the newsletter for time and eternity. Does this sound interesting? Then browse to this link, scroll down a bit, read the short instructions and sign up.