It's very common that we get cosmetic items in time for Christmas, but not quite as common for new year's eve, possibly because it doesn't have a poster-boy like Santa Claus. But InnerSloth doesn't care about this and has now announced that all players logging in to Among Us before the 31st of January will be treated to a "2024 New Year's Eve hat" for free.

You can check in this this dapper looking item in the image below.