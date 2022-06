HQ

Two weeks ago, it was prematurely revealed that Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout would get Halo outfits this month, which has now happened. But it turns out this was a two-way collaboration, as people playing Halo 3 in Halo: The Master Chief Collection will also get something fun.

This means that starting now, you can get a free Halo 3 back attachment. You can check it out below. What do you think of partnerships like these?