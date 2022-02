HQ

Black History Month has becoming increasingly more important in the US, and this has led to all parts of society being involved, which also spills over internationally. Video games are of course not an exception. This includes Halo Infinite, in which you can now get a free emblem and nameplate with a Black History Month Pan Africa theme.

All you need to do to get it, is to log in during February and it's yours to keep. Check out below what it looks like.