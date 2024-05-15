Get a first look at The Last of Us season 2

HQ

HBO and PlayStation Productions started filming the second season of The Last of Us a couple of months ago, so it's not surprising to see that some lucky people living near these shoots have shared images of what's going on. That's probably one of the reasons why Craig Mazin, Neil Druckmann and crew have decided to share some better official ones as well.

The two images we've received show Bella Ramsey's Ellie and Pedro Pascal's Joel in situations fans of The Last of Us: Part II will probably recognize. These are the only new things we got today, as the press release only reminds us that some new stars will be joining season 2 when it arrives "sometime in 2025".