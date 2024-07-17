Get a first look at Lady Deadpool in the new Deadpool & Wolverine trailer

HQ

The multiverse has been around for a while now in the MCU, but if there was anyone who could really harness its wackiness, it was going to be Deadpool. As well as some old faces from previous Marvel movies, we're also expecting to see some other Deadpools make their appearance in the upcoming film.

In the teaser below, we get our first glimpses of Cowboy Deadpool and Lady Deadpool, and we can imagine there will be others sprinkled in throughout the film. We already know Dogpool is going to be featured.

There's not long to wait now until Deadpool & Wolverine slashes its way into cinemas. From the 26th of July, we'll be able to see who and what makes it into this multiverse adventure.