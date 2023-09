HQ

Earlier this month, EA Sports UFC 5 was finally announced with both cover atheletes and a trailer, but we haven't seen a whole lot of gameplay.

This is something EA now wants to change with a 4+ minutes long gameplay trailer, that also highlights new features like the Real Impact System and the new online career mode as well as a good look at some pretty spectacular graphics. Check it all out below.

EA Sports UFC 5 launches on October 27 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X.