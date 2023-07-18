Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Get a first hand look at the Logitech G Cloud

We've been playing around with the cloud gaming platform on the latest episode of Quick Look.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

While we have already published our review of the Logitech G Cloud, a handheld gaming system that uses cloud gaming as its primary method for accessing the latest and most demanding titles, if you want to see how this system looks in someone's hands, then the latest episode of Quick Look will be for you.

In the episode, our very own Magnus shares a ton of thoughts and opinions about the gadget and how it operates. To see these thoughts and a look at the G Cloud in action, be sure to catch the full episode of Quick Look below.

HQ


Loading next content