Get a Dreamcast for your Christmas tree

HQ

Dreamcast remains one of the most beloved consoles ever, way ahead of its time when it was released in Japan late 1998 (1999 in the US and Europe). And Hallmark clearly knows how passionate gamers are about Dreamcast and has therefore created something special as a Christmas ornament this year.

We're talking a miniature Dreamcast which has both lights and sound (music from Sonic Adventure), including a VMU unit plugged into the controller displaying a monochrome image of Sonic the Hedgehog. It's really detailed and cool, and surprisingly cheap as Amazon is selling them for $16.32.

Time to treat yourself, perhaps?