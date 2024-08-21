English
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Get a detailed look on Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

We have five new huge screenshots for your viewing pleasure.

Late Tuesday night, we had a lot of Indiana Jones coverage, from a preview to news on everything from a PlayStation 5 launch to the game's length. We also got a new trailer to feast our eyes on, and for those who really want to check out the game in detail, we now have something else to offer - new screenshots.

You can check out these five images below and make sure to enlarge them fully to really appreciate the visuals the Swedish developer MachineGames delivers. And if you missed the latest trailer, you can check that out too below.

