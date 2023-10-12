Get a cornering class in Forza Motorsport

HQ

If you have a hard time getting over the goal line first in Forza Motorsport, then you probably need to improve your cornering skills as that's where you usually can shave off some very important seconds.

To help you understand how you should approach the cornering of Forza Motorsport, Turn 10 has recorded a video together with championship-winning professional racecar driver Samantha Tan and the Forza Motorsport expert Rossi who shares their expertise with you. You can check it out below, something that hopefully will help you learn a thing or two and ultimately bring you some sweet victories.

Forza Motorsport launched two days ago for PC and Xbox Series S/X. It is also included with Game Pass.