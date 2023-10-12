Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Forza Motorsport

Get a cornering class in Forza Motorsport

Turn 10 has brought a Forza Motorsport expert and a professional racing driver together to improve your cornering skills.

If you have a hard time getting over the goal line first in Forza Motorsport, then you probably need to improve your cornering skills as that's where you usually can shave off some very important seconds.

To help you understand how you should approach the cornering of Forza Motorsport, Turn 10 has recorded a video together with championship-winning professional racecar driver Samantha Tan and the Forza Motorsport expert Rossi who shares their expertise with you. You can check it out below, something that hopefully will help you learn a thing or two and ultimately bring you some sweet victories.

Forza Motorsport launched two days ago for PC and Xbox Series S/X. It is also included with Game Pass.

Forza Motorsport

Forza Motorsport
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

We've been racing to our heart's content in Turn 10's latest racing title.



