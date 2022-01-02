Get a better look of Batman and Catwoman in new poster

HQ

The awesome new trailer we showed you recently wasn't the only new sign of life from The Batman we got. The official Twitter account of the upcoming movie also shared a new poster that gives us a better look at not only Robert Pattinson's Batman, but also Catwoman (played by Zoë Kravitz).

You can check it out below. The Batman launches in theatres on March 4. If you want to watch it at home, the WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar reveals in the latest Recode podcast that it arrives to HBO Max on April 19.