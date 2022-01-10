Get a better look at The Riddler from The Batman

HQ

We're less than two months away from the release of The Batman in theatres, as it premieres on March 4. One of the villains Batman will have to defeat is The Riddler, played by actor Paul Dano. So far, we have only seen him briefly, but now Warner has released the image below, which gives us a much better look of what he looks like.

Unfortunately for Batman, The Riddler isn't the only supervillain in the movie, as Oswald "The Penguin" Cobblepot (played by Colin Farrell) is also out there to make Bruce Wayne's life harder. If you still haven't seen the latest trailer for The Batman, you can check it it out here.

