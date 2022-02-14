Get a better look at Lightyear in latest trailer

HQ

We've already seen quite a significant look at Pixar's upcoming origin tale, Lightyear, thanks to a lengthy teaser trailer that was released a few months ago, but with release edging ever closer, Disney and Pixar have shared a new look at the anticipated animated movie, and this time we get a much larger look at the cosmic adventure.

Set to debut in cinemas on June 17, this movie tells the story of how Buzz Lightyear became a household name, and looks into the astronaut's journey through space. With it being a Pixar production, we can basically expect a beautifully animated project with some of the studio's refined humour and fun, but you can see a tease of all of this in the most recent trailer below.