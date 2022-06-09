Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Cuphead

Get a better look at Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course ahead of its launch later this June

A fresh trailer was just shared as part of Summer Game Fest.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It's almost time to welcome Cuphead and Mugman back onto PC and games consoles, as Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC is set to drop in a few weeks, on June 30, 2022 to be exact. But ahead of that rather imminent release, Studio MDHR just made an appearance at this year's Summer Game Fest where they shared a brand new trailer for the DLC.

Take a look at the trailer below to get a better idea of the sorts of antics the porcelain pair will be getting up to, and also what kinds of kooky new foes they'll have to slug it out with.

HQ
Cuphead

Related texts

0
CupheadScore

Cuphead
REVIEW. Written by Dóri Halldórsson

"One can't help but be thankful for the one-time purchase price, because if this was coin operated we'd be broke by now."



Loading next content