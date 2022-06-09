Get a better look at Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course ahead of its launch later this June

HQ

It's almost time to welcome Cuphead and Mugman back onto PC and games consoles, as Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC is set to drop in a few weeks, on June 30, 2022 to be exact. But ahead of that rather imminent release, Studio MDHR just made an appearance at this year's Summer Game Fest where they shared a brand new trailer for the DLC.

Take a look at the trailer below to get a better idea of the sorts of antics the porcelain pair will be getting up to, and also what kinds of kooky new foes they'll have to slug it out with.