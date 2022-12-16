Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Get 15 free games during the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale

Just like last year, Epic Games is handing out free games throughout Christmas and the New Year.

While Epic Games Store is hardly the most popular digital storefront, it's hard to deny that they from time to time have some truly outstanding sales.

Now the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale is live with plenty of good deals, even on recently released games such as Goat Simulator 3 (25% off), Gotham Knights (50%) and Scorn (30%). You'll also get an extra 25 percent off, if your total purchase is priced at £11.99/€14.99 or above.

And better yet, Epic Games will also be handing out 15 free games until the sale ends on January 5, 2023. Currently you can claim the arcade racer Horizon Chase Turbo for free, while Bloons TD 6 was handed out yesterday.

Also be sure to check GOG's Winter Sale if you're looking for some cheap games to play during the Holidays.

