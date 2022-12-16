Get 15 free games during the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale

HQ

While Epic Games Store is hardly the most popular digital storefront, it's hard to deny that they from time to time have some truly outstanding sales.

Now the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale is live with plenty of good deals, even on recently released games such as Goat Simulator 3 (25% off), Gotham Knights (50%) and Scorn (30%). You'll also get an extra 25 percent off, if your total purchase is priced at £11.99/€14.99 or above.

And better yet, Epic Games will also be handing out 15 free games until the sale ends on January 5, 2023. Currently you can claim the arcade racer Horizon Chase Turbo for free, while Bloons TD 6 was handed out yesterday.

Also be sure to check GOG's Winter Sale if you're looking for some cheap games to play during the Holidays.