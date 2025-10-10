Germany's uphill battle for World Cup qualification continues today: they need "win after win"

HQ

Germany is in a treacherous position in the World Cup qualifiers, currently third in Group A after their surprise defeat against Slovakia in September. Elimination before World Cup would be extremely shocking for the four-time World Champions, albeit a real possibility if they don't manage "a win after win", as German midfielder from Mainz 05 Nadiem Amiri said before tonight's match against Luxembourg (20:45 CET, 19:45 BST).

The good thing is that, historically, Luxembourg has only defeated Germany once, and that was all the way back in 1939. Germany has won their other eleven matches, the most recent from 2006. But that also means that pressure will be even higher, as Amiri admits: "Everyone expects of us that we'll beat every opponent 5-0, 6-0 but that's no longer possible. The times have simply changed. Everyone's good, everyone can hold their own" (via ESPN).

What needs to happen for Germany to qualify to World Cup 2026

The good news is that Germany (mostly) depends on themselves, as they have another meeting with Slovakia, their rival to beat in Group A, in November 17, for the final matchday. They would hope that Slovakia, which has won their first two games, will slip somewhere else. If Slovakia wins everything, it would depend on goal difference to decide which team qualifiers for World Cup as group leaders and which team goes to the play-off, with four teams fighting for only one spot later in March 2026.

Upcoming matches for Germany:



Germany vs. Luxembourg: Friday, October 7, 20:45 CET



Norther Ireland vs. Germany: Monday, October 12, 20:45



Luxembourg vs. Germany: Friday, November 14, 20:45 CET



Germany vs. Slovakia: Monday, November 17, 20:45 CET



Do you think Germany will secure World Cup qualification at the top spot in Group A?