Germany's spy agency labels far-right AfD as "extremist"

HQ

The latest news on Germany . Germany's domestic intelligence agency has officially classified the far-right AfD as an extremist threat, a designation aimed at intensifying monitoring of the party, which was the second largest in February's federal election.

This move, following earlier classifications of certain AfD factions, grants authorities broader surveillance powers, including the use of covert methods and informants. This could also hinder the party's ability to recruit members and restrict its access to public sector positions.