Germany's Merz urges EU defence boost on first foreign trip

The latest news on Germany. Germany's newly elected Chancellor Friedrich Merz has called on all EU nations to raise defence spending, arguing it is necessary to close capability gaps and maintain unified support for Ukraine.
Speaking alongside French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, Merz stressed that stronger Franco-German ties will be key to shaping Europe's future. His visit to France marks the first stop in a diplomatic tour aimed at strengthening alliances.