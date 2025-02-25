Germany's left party stands firm against defence fund

HQ

Germany's Left Party has made it clear that it will oppose the creation of a new special fund dedicated to military spending, reinforcing its long-standing stance against increased defence budgets (via Reuters).

Party leader Ines Schwerdtner emphasized that no votes from her party would support the initiative, which is under discussion as Germany navigates growing tensions with the United States under a renewed Trump administration and a persistently aggressive Russia.

The conservative party, fresh from its election victory, is reportedly considering a fund worth hundreds of billions of euros, highlighting a shift toward military preparedness that clashes with the Left Party's core policies. For now, it remains to be seen how this resistance will impact the government's defence strategy.