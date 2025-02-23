German election results: Conservatives win as far-right AfD gains ground, according to exit polls

HQ

Germany's opposition conservatives have secured victory in the national election, putting Friedrich Merz on course to become chancellor, while the far-right Alternative for Germany achieved its best result yet, according to exit polls (via Reuters).

According to the exit polls, the election, shaped by heated debates on migration and economic stagnation, saw the CDU/CSU bloc take 28.5% of the vote, with the AfD surging to 20%, leaving Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats at a historic low of 16.5%.



The fractured political landscape now sets the stage for protracted coalition negotiations, potentially delaying urgent economic policies and leaving Europe's largest economy without clear leadership for months.

Meanwhile, European Union allies watch closely, hoping for stability amid global uncertainty and fearing the potential ripple effects of prolonged instability. For now, it remains to be seen whether Germany will experience a political deadlock and, if so, how long it might last.