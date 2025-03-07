Germany's climate future in limbo as conservatives take charge

HQ

Germany is gearing up for a crucial decision on its climate policy, with tension rising as the conservatives and Social Democrats prepare to craft a joint agenda for the next government (via Reuters).

Once a leader in progressive climate goals, Germany now faces uncertainty as the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) aims to dial back on green targets, blaming ambitious climate policies for economic woes.

Despite their commitment to long-term climate neutrality by 2045, the CDU's focus on pragmatic solutions is raising alarm, as they seek to roll back restrictions on fossil fuel use and fossil-fuel heating.

Meanwhile, the weakened Social Democratic Party (SPD) may struggle to push its green pledges, leaving climate activists concerned that the country may fall short of its ambitious environmental goals.

With a mix of internal political pressures, economic challenges, and growing public apathy on climate issues, the path forward for Germany's climate agenda is unclear. For now, it remains to be seen how the coalition talks will shape Germany's climate future.