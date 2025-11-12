Germany will make largest ever investment in women's football

HQ

Germany will make one of their largest investment in women's football ever. The German Football Association (DFB) announced last month that they will inject €100 million next year, because "the Women's Bundesliga must be professionalized urgently", said the president of the DFB Bernd Neuendorf (via DW).

It would be the largest single investment to professionalize the women's German league, and it has been seen as a priority because, despite the multiple successes of the German women's football team (winner of two World Cups and eight European Championships, and recently qualified for Nations League final four), the national women's league has not kept paces with the English and the Spanish women's football leagues.

This investment will come alongside a reform of the way Frauen-Bundesliga is organised and marketed, with the arrival of a new entity in the form of a joint venture between the DFB's commercial arm and a newly formed association of the women's Bundesliga clubs.

Despite the recent surges in attendance and TV viewership for women's football, the gap between men's and women's football in financial and structural terms remain "significant", according to the DFB.