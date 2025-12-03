Germany will host UEFA Women's Euro 2029

HQ

Germany will host the Women's European Championship 2029, UEFA announced on Wednesday. One day after their defeat at the Women's Nations League against Spain, Germany finds solace in knowing that they will host the upcoming edition of the Women's Euro, beating the joint bid between Denmark and Sweden as well as Poland's bid.

Portugal and Italy presented bids, but withdrew before the vote, to focus on the Men's Euro 2032 in Italy and Turkey, and World Cup 2030 between Portugal, Spain and Morocco.

"All the presentations and all the bids were great but there is only one winner, in football as in life," UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said today. It will be the third time that Germany, once the most dominant nation in women's football (they have won the competition eight times, including five in a row between 1995 and 2013), will host the UEFA Euro championship, after the 2001 edition and the 1989 edition in West Germany.

Germany last won the Women's Euro in 2013. They reached the final in 2022 and the semifinals in the 2025 edition of the Euros, which took place in Switzerland, with England defeating Spain. Germany last won the FIFA World Cup in 2007 and their last major trophy was a gold medal in Brazil 2016 Olympics.