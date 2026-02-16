Germany will extend border checks for six more months

HQ

Germany will extend border checks with neighbouring countries for a further six months beyond March 15, Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said in comments published on Monday.

Speaking to German newspaper Bild, Dobrindt said the controls remain necessary due to the current security situation and form part of a broader reorganisation of Germany's migration policy.

Alexander Dobrind // Shutterstock

According to the report, the government is notifying the European Commission of the extension, as required under European Union rules governing temporary internal border checks...

"We are extending controls at the borders with our neighbouring countries. Border controls are one element of our reorganisation of migration policy in Germany," Bild quoted Dobrindt as saying.