Germany trims strike drone plan to €2 billion

Germany's ruling coalition has cut the planned long-term framework for purchasing strike drones to €2 billion from an earlier €4.3 billion, citing the need for stronger parliamentary control over defence spending. Lawmakers warned that without oversight, the deal could create long-term budget commitments worth billions.

Parliament's budget committee approved an initial €540 million tranche for loitering munitions from German startups Helsing and Stark Defence. However, it capped total contract values for each company at €1 billion as part of the revised plan, reflecting a more cautious approach despite looser borrowing rules adopted last year.

The procurement drive comes as Berlin accelerates rearmament following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and seeks to bolster its Lithuania-based 45th Tank Brigade...