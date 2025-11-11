Germany to spend €26.5 billion on soldier gear and armoured vehicles

HQ

Germany is preparing a €26.5 billion investment to equip its troops with new clothing, personal gear and wheeled armoured vehicles over the next decade, according to a finance ministry document (via Reuters).

As per Reuters, nearly €19 billion will go to the FASER programme, which updates apparel and equipment as the government aims to expand the Bundeswehr to around 460,000 troops by the mid-2030s, up from roughly 280,000 today.

Another €7.5 billion is planned through 2037 for new wheeled armoured vehicles, likely involving 3,000 to 5,000 Boxer units jointly produced by Rheinmetall and KNDS, according to parliamentary sources that Reuters cites in the same article.

The plans come as Germany accelerates defence procurement after Chancellor Friedrich Merz secured support to exempt military spending from debt limits. Total defence spending for 2026, including special funds, is expected to reach €117.2 billion.