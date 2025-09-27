Germany to implement measures to defend itself against "high threat" from drones "There is a threat that can be classified as high when it comes to drones. It is an abstract threat, but very concrete in individual cases."

HQ Drone incidents have being making headlines in the last couple weeks. Now, Germany has announced plans to strengthen its defenses against drone threats after recent incidents in Europe heightened concerns over airspace security. "There is a threat that can be classified as high when it comes to drones. It is an abstract threat, but very concrete in individual cases," German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt told journalists in Berlin. "It's about being prepared so that critical infrastructure or large gatherings of people, for example, can be protected." What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details you can do so through the following link. Go! Berlin, Germany, 2024-02-20: Friedrich Merz and Alexander Dobrindt at a meeting in Berlin // Shutterstock