Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
Gamereactor
World news

Germany to implement measures to defend itself against "high threat" from drones

"There is a threat that can be classified as high when it comes to drones. It is an abstract threat, but very concrete in individual cases."

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Drone incidents have being making headlines in the last couple weeks. Now, Germany has announced plans to strengthen its defenses against drone threats after recent incidents in Europe heightened concerns over airspace security. "There is a threat that can be classified as high when it comes to drones. It is an abstract threat, but very concrete in individual cases," German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt told journalists in Berlin. "It's about being prepared so that critical infrastructure or large gatherings of people, for example, can be protected." What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details you can do so through the following link. Go!

Germany to implement measures to defend itself against "high threat" from drones
Berlin, Germany, 2024-02-20: Friedrich Merz and Alexander Dobrindt at a meeting in Berlin // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsGermany


Loading next content