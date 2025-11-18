Germany thrashes Slovakia 6-0 and qualifies for World Cup 2026

HQ

Germany's woes in the World Cup qualification games ended last night with a huge victory over group rivals Slovakia, 6-0. While a draw was enough for Germany, tied in points but with a superior goal average, the Germans went all out and thrashed them in the first half, four goals from Woltemade, Gnabry, a brace for Sané, and two more goals from Baku and Ouédraogo.

German coach Julian Nagelsmann said that "today there is no reason to complain" and was proud of the team of how they fought tension.

With the victory, they secured the top spot on their group and direct qualification for World Cup next summer, while Slovakia (who managed to defeat Germany in their previous match in September) will go to play-offs. Slovakia will know their rivals in play-offs (to be played in March 2026) next Thursday, while the World Cup draw will take place on December 5, with Donald Trump in attendance.