English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Germany suspends embassy operations in South Sudan amid escalating violence

Growing tensions push South Sudan to the edge of civil war.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on South Sudan. Germany has temporarily closed its embassy in South Sudan's capital, Juba, due to intensifying unrest that threatens to plunge the nation back into civil war, a country still recovering from a civil war that ended just seven years ago.

Recent actions by President Salva Kiir, including the dismissal of the Upper Nile state governor, have triggered fierce clashes between government forces and ethnic militias aligned with rival leaders, notably First Vice President Riek Machar.

In response, Germany's foreign ministry emphasized the critical responsibility of both Kiir and Machar to prevent further bloodshed and honor their peace agreements, temporarily closing its embassy in South Sudan's capital.

Germany suspends embassy operations in South Sudan amid escalating violence
South Sudan's President Salva Kiir // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsSouth SudanGermany


Loading next content