Germany signals break with Israel over Gaza conduct

The latest news on Israel and Palestine . Germany has issued on Tuesday its strongest warning yet to Israel over the ongoing conflict in Gaza, with Chancellor and Foreign Minister signaling a possible halt to arms exports used in violations of international law.

This marks a sharp turn in Berlin's support for Israel, driven both by mounting public opposition and deepening humanitarian concerns. As Germany re-evaluates its stance, the broader Western consensus on unconditional support for Israel appears to be fracturing.