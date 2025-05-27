English
Germany signals break with Israel over Gaza conduct

Berlin warns of possible measures and limits arms exports amid public backlash.

The latest news on Israel and Palestine. Germany has issued on Tuesday its strongest warning yet to Israel over the ongoing conflict in Gaza, with Chancellor and Foreign Minister signaling a possible halt to arms exports used in violations of international law.

This marks a sharp turn in Berlin's support for Israel, driven both by mounting public opposition and deepening humanitarian concerns. As Germany re-evaluates its stance, the broader Western consensus on unconditional support for Israel appears to be fracturing.

Neumünster, Germany, March 18, 2022, election campaign kick-off of the CDU Federal Chairman Friedrich Merz as speaker // Shutterstock

