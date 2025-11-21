Germany sets up semi-final with Spain; time for Italy vs. Belgium today

HQ

Germany is the last semi-finalist in the Davis Cup, finishing their quarter-final match against Germany late on Thursday and into Friday. After Tomás Martín Etcheverry defeated Jan Lennard Struff, later the World No. 3 Alexander Zverev turned things around defeating Francisco Cerúndolo 6-4, 7-6(3).

It was all decided in very long final match between the Argentinian Andres Molteni and Horacio Zeballos vs. the Germans Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz, ending 4-6, 6-4, 7-8 (12-10). The only non European country in the fianl eight is eliminated and Germany meets Spain on Saturday, where the Spaniards Jaume Munar, Marcel Granollers, and Pedro Martínez secured qualification despite the abscence of World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz.

When does Italy vs. Belgium semi-final starts on Friday?

Today, Friday November 21, Italy will seek reaching the final for a third title in a row in the semi-final with Belgium, starting at 16:00 CET, 15:00 GMT.

The other semi-final between Spain and Germany is Saturday at 12:00 CET, and the final will be on Sunday at 15:00 CET. Are you excited for Davis Cup?