Germany sends anti-drone equipment to Denmark in light of recent events This strengthens the Nordic country's defenses as it prepares for key political gatherings this week.

Drone sightings in Denmark have dominated the headlines in recent days. Now, we just got the news that Germany is sending anti-drone systems to Denmark, strengthening the Nordic country's defenses as it prepares for key political gatherings this week. "Germany is helping Denmark with anti-drone equipment. I would like to thank Germany for the assistance, which strengthens our drone defense and is an expression of close Danish-German cooperation. Together, we stand stronger," Denmark's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Troels Lund Poulsen wrote on X.