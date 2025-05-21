Germany says Trump overestimated his sway over Putin

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . On Wednesday, Germany's defense minister criticized Donald Trump's approach to peace negotiations with Russia, arguing the United States president overestimated his leverage on Vladimir Putin.



You might be interested: EU and UK go ahead with Russia sanctions without waiting for US.



The comment comes after Trump's efforts to secure a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine collapsed, prompting the EU to prepare a fresh round of sanctions. While Europe moves ahead with punitive measures, Washington's potential involvement remains unclear.