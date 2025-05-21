Germany says Trump overestimated his sway over Putin

Dansk
The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. On Wednesday, Germany's defense minister criticized Donald Trump's approach to peace negotiations with Russia, arguing the United States president overestimated his leverage on Vladimir Putin.
The comment comes after Trump's efforts to secure a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine collapsed, prompting the EU to prepare a fresh round of sanctions. While Europe moves ahead with punitive measures, Washington's potential involvement remains unclear.