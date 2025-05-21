English
Germany says Trump overestimated his sway over Putin

Berlin questions Washington's diplomatic clout after failed Ukraine ceasefire attempt.

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. On Wednesday, Germany's defense minister criticized Donald Trump's approach to peace negotiations with Russia, arguing the United States president overestimated his leverage on Vladimir Putin.

The comment comes after Trump's efforts to secure a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine collapsed, prompting the EU to prepare a fresh round of sanctions. While Europe moves ahead with punitive measures, Washington's potential involvement remains unclear.

Boris Pistorius, Minister of Defence holds a press conference at the end of a two-day meeting of NATO Defence ministers at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium on Feb. 15, 2023 // Shutterstock

