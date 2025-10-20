Germany plans to order 15 more F-35 jets

HQ

We just got the news. Germany is reportedly moving forward with plans to acquire 15 more F-35 fighter jets from a United States manufacturer, potentially increasing its modern air fleet. The additional aircraft would bolster Germany's existing order aimed at replacing its ageing Tornado jets and maintaining a nuclear-capable deterrent. The expanded purchase aligns with a recently enlarged defense budget, though exact numbers remain undisclosed. Germany's defense ministry has not officially commented on the discussions, so you will need to stay tuned for further updates. Of course, if you want to learn more details or read directly from the sources, you can do so at the following link. Go!