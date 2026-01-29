Germany pushes "two-speed" EU plan to fast-track defence integration: Purpose and countries involved

HQ

Germany is leading a proposal to create a "two-speed" European Union that would allow a small group of leading economies to accelerate defence cooperation and industrial policy without waiting for unanimous approval from all 27 member states. Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil joined France, Poland, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands in launching what officials call an "E6" format aimed at speeding up joint action as geopolitical tensions mount.

In a letter to counterparts, Klingbeil argued Europe must become more resilient and treat defence spending as both a security priority and an economic growth engine. The agenda includes boosting military investment, strengthening the euro, securing raw materials and advancing a savings and investment union. German officials framed the initiative as flexible and potentially open to others, though critics warn it could deepen divisions inside the bloc.

The move comes alongside Germany's own military expansion and a wave of bilateral defence partnerships. Berlin plans to allocate €82.69 billion ($98.9 billion) to the armed forces in 2026, plus €25.5 billion ($30.5 billion) from a special fund, while pursuing closer cooperation with Italy and Poland on air defence, drones and joint capabilities....