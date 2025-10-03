Germany pushes for drone shoot-down authority after Munich Airport drone sightings

HQ

This morning we got the news that the Munich airport was forced to suspend operations on Thursday night after multiple drone sightings, leaving passengers stranded and forcing several flights to be diverted to nearby cities. Now, German authorities are facing mounting pressure to equip police with powers to shoot down drones after the latest incident. "Our police must be able to shoot down drones immediately," said Markus Soeder, premier of Bavaria, of which Munich is the capital. "Bavaria is enacting a fast-track law for this. The infrastructure must remain functional at all times. We need sovereignty over our airspace." What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go!