Germany prepares major funding boost for the European Space Agency
Berlin signals up to €5 billion for ESA as part of a broader push into space security and defence.
Germany is preparing to increase its contribution to the European Space Agency, with officials (via Reuters) indicating that Berlin could pledge as much as €5 billion at next week's ESA conference in Bremen. The figure would represent a significant jump from the roughly €3.5 billion committed three years ago.
The move fits into a wider national strategy on space security unveiled this week, which outlines plans for up to €35 billion in long-term investment to strengthen Germany's capabilities in orbit and support new defence initiatives.
Ahead of the conference, the government is also calling for a more flexible approach within ESA, combining large flagship programmes such as the Ariane rocket with a stronger role for smaller, startup-driven projects. Berlin argues that Europe will need both scale and agility as competition intensifies, especially with renewed focus on lunar missions.