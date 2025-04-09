Germany poised for coalition deal on Wednesday

HQ

The latest news on Germany . Germany's Christian Democrats and the Social Democrats are nearing a coalition agreement expected around midday, as both parties push to overcome final hurdles in their negotiations, according to sources (via Reuters).

Behind closed doors, leaders Friedrich Merz and Lars Klingbeil are said to be aligning their strategies to form a stable government capable of addressing inflation risks, trade tensions, and a stagnant economy.

Internal preparations for a joint press conference suggest confidence in closing the deal soon, although ministry allocations remain a sticking point. For now, it remains to be seen how swiftly a unified government will emerge.