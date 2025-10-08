Germany moves to limit online cannabis sales

HQ

We just got the news that Germany's government has approved new measures to curb the sharp increase in cannabis imports since the drug's recreational use became legal last year. Under the revised law, patients will need to see a doctor face-to-face to obtain a prescription, and pharmacies will no longer be allowed to deliver cannabis by mail. The goal is to tighten oversight and prevent misuse following a surge in online prescriptions, after officials said the spike in imports far outpaced the modest rise in medical demand, prompting swift political action. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go!