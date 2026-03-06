Germany moves to legalise wolf hunting after rise in livestock attacks

HQ

Germany's lower house of parliament has approved legislation that would allow wolf hunting in response to a growing population and a rise in attacks on farm animals. The measure passed with support from the governing centre-right coalition and the far-right Alternative für Deutschland party.

If the law clears the upper house, Germany's federal states will be able to authorise wolf hunts between July and October in areas with dense populations. Wolves that have previously attacked livestock could also be shot regardless of their conservation status.

