Germany moves forward in Davis Cup after narrowly beating Canada

The second semifinalist for Davis Cup 2024 has been decided. Germany imposed before Canada 2-0 in the second quarter-final. Unlike Netherlands' victory over Spain, there was no need for a third game, but that's not to say it wasn't easy.

Germany fans didn't miss Alexander Zverev, who doesn't take part in the team this year, after Daniel Altmaier and Jan-Lennard Struff overcame Gabriel Diallo and Denis Shapovalov. Both victories were tight, though: Altmaier, went to tiebreak in the first set: 7-6(5), 6-4. First win for Altmaier, who joined in late to the German side.

Then, Struff came back in another very tight tiebreak in the third set: he won the first set 4-6, but lost the second 7-5. Canada has been very close to taking the playoff to the third game, but a 7-6(5) in the third set avoided the need, and all eyes went into the Billie Jean King Cup final between Italy and Slovakia, being played at the same time as Wednesday's Davis Cup Tie ended.