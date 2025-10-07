Gamereactor

World news

Germany might pull out of Eurovision if Israel is excluded

Merz threatens withdrawal if Israel is excluded from next year's contest.

Many countries have threatened to withdraw from Eurovision if Israel participates. Now, Germany has taken the opposite direction. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has warned that Germany may skip Eurovision 2026 if Israel is barred from competing. The announcement comes amid growing controversy, with some of Europe's largest broadcasters also weighing potential withdrawals. Meanwhile, the European Broadcasting Union plans a special online vote in November to decide Israel's fate in the contest, highlighting the unprecedented tensions surrounding the event. What do you think about this?

Eurovision: Germany // Shutterstock

